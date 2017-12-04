2018 Updates! Help Us Out Please!

Hey guys and gals! We hope everyone had a great 2017 paintball year, and are looking forward to 2018. Paintball Gun Manuals has needed some updates and it has been too long. With everyone’s help we are hoping we can add all of the manuals we are missing. If you can’t find a manual on our website, please make a comment below of the make and model of your paintball product we are missing!

Thank you to everyone who has used this website over the years! Over 500 people visit our website a day and we love it! Thank you thank you thank you!

Hope to hear from everyone!