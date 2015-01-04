Best Paintball Gun 2015

Congrats you made it through 2014! If you didn’t get a new paintball gun for Christmas and are in the market for a new paintball marker we are going to break down the most exciting new top paintball guns for the year 2015!

Each one of the markers below has made it to our list for Best Paintball Gun in 2015 due to the history of the companies and the performance these markers provide for a very fair price. We will show you the highest end and the entry level style markers that we still feel are the best markers available in 2015.

Planet Eclipse has gone above and beyond this time. Over the last year or so Eclipse has made small changes to their Geo line but the Eclipse Geo 3.5 tops it off.

<br /> <br /> <br />

The 3.5 is now the most efficient, sleekest looking and one of the lightest spool valve paintball markers now available. Unfortunately not everyone can spend close to $1500 on their paintball gun BUT if you can, this marker is the Ferrari of paintball markers. This paintball gun has the smoothest shot of the Eclipse like of guns. Just like test driving a car, some cars you just have to sit in for yourself to get the feel and understand why one is that much more amazing than another. The Geo 3.5 is the exact same situation! The look, feel and the smooth shot just makes it an amazing overall paintball gun.

To start is off, all eclipse markers come in a metal zipper case that is heavy duty to protect your new baby. Each 3.5 comes with a large o ring kit that includes any and all o rings you would ever need in addition to an allen set and a large tube of lube for maintenance.

Coming in at $1449.95 this is the highest end marker on our list!

3 KEY FEATURES-

1. 1500+ shots from a single 68 4500 air tank refill.

2. Tool less bolt assembly/dis assembly – Newest Feature

3. Hose less with new POPS On/OFF

#2 Empire Axe Pro – See Color Options Here

The Empire Axe Pro comes in an exciting second for the 2015 best paintball guns!

The new version of the most popular Empire Axe now comes with some great features. The main new changes you will notice when holding this marker is the awesome feel in your hands. The new Axe Pro weighs in at 2 pounds 3.4 ounces compared to the original Axe weighing in at 2 pounds 5.1 ounces. The new milling of the frame naturally feels 100 times better in your hands.

The efficiency and reliability of the original Axe was uncontested at the same price level. Now, with the revamped Axe Pro you have a reliable platform and new features that compete with the $1000+ paintball guns on the market!

At less than half of the price of most “high end” markers the Axe Pro goes for $699.95

NEW FEATURES-

– ALL NEW Empire 14 inch 2 Piece barrel – (See The New Empire Barrel Here)

-Red Line Board- Large Screen in for grip for adjusting modes and settings.

-Vanquish Style Clamping Feedneck for easy adjustment and tightening.

-Redesigned Quick Bolt Release – Even Easier and tool less bolt maintenance

-Weather Sealed For grip for longevity of electronics and battery

<br /> <br /> <br />

The All new Planet Eclipse Etek 5 was secretly released at World Cup 2014 to only dealers and was accepted very quickly! These markers began shipping in early 2015 in limited supplies and immediately sold off the shelves! Planet Eclipse seems to be ahead of the game with their new features and upgrades and the paintball community can feel that when handling the new redesigned Etek 5 paintball marker!

NEW FEATURES-

-The ability to add a full blown, great looking OLED Screen for only $79.95

-Zick 3 Rammer to reduce Kick and Increase softness on paintballs

-Much quieter sound signature compared to all older models of Etek

<br /> <br /> <br />

NOW this is where the fun begins in our list! If you really enjoy the tactical side of paintball then the ALL NEW T15 from Tiberius is one of my favorites for sure.

The T15 is a heavy duty, very well built, magazine AND hopper fed marker! The magazined will accept regular paintballs along with the insanely straight shooting Tiberius First Strike rounds!

The 2 piece Cast Aluminum construction gives the marker a very real and balanced feel to it.

KEY FEATURES-

-First Strike and Paintball Compatible

-Tool less bolt removal and cleaning

-2 x 19 Round First Strike Round Capable Magazines – See price for additional Mags Here

-Guerrilla Air 13 ci 3000 psi air tank included inside the adjustable stock

-Heavy Duty Soft carrying case

<br /> <br /> <br />

The best, high performance marker for under $400 is here! The new Empire Mini GS is the Invert Mini revamped and I must say they did an amazing job with this one. The proven platform is still there along with the same electronic board as the original Empire Axe. Now with the new designs of the milling, look of the barrel and on/off system the gun LOOKS as well as it has always performed.

NEW FEATURES-

-Rubber front grip cover to reduce slippage when hands are sweaty or covered in paint.

-Empire Vanquish style mounted air on/off to eliminate loosening of on/off.

-Only 2 Allen Wrenches needed for all adjustments on marker.

– Micro switch trigger system instead of the magnetic trigger on older models.

The new, best feeling marker for 2015 is now on sale for $359.95

<br /> <br /> <br />

The Azodin Kaos paintball gun makes our top list because it is by far the best paintball gun on the market for under $100. This gun is all metal with a clamping feed neck that is adjustable without tools! This paintball gun has a metal for grip that allows you better control of the paintball gun when shooting it. This gun is designed to be extremely simple and fast to clean for anyone of any ages!

<br /> <br /> <br />

The Empire Axe is being called the adult version of the Invert Mini. Using the same bolt technology, the Empire Axe has all of the upgrades the mini needs but already installed and perfected. With the push of a button the bolt and firing assembly can be removed to clean this gun. The Empire Axe also offers a flip lever air on/off system that allows you to degas your paintball gun without having to struggle to take off your air tank.