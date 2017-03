Empire Shockwave Board Manual

The Empire Axe Shockwave Board is the best board created by Empire for the Empire Axe or the Invert/Empire Mini paintball gun. This board has most of the same features of a Virtue board for a third of the price. With quick mode adjustments through the trigger, the user is able to fine tune the settings without any tools at all!

Popular Upgrades & Supplies!

Air & Barrel Upgrades, O Ring Kits and more!