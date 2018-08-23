Paintball Accuracy Drill on Budget

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we all know, paintball is very expensive! If you don’t know me, my name is John Jackson and I play for professional paintball team AC: Dallas and own Pro Edge Paintball. I have played paintball for 20+ years and have played pro for 5 years. I am a huge fan of doing drills and fine tuning your paintball skills on your own. Paintball drills are one way to exponentially improve your skills while keeping your budget in mind. Above is a video I like to do when I am at the field and can be done any time you are scrimmaging and have a few minute break.

If you have any comments or feedback, please subscribe and comment on my video! I will be sure to answer you as quickly as possible.

Thank you for watching!

John Jackson



