The Top 10 Paintball Guns may not be the best paintball guns on the market but they are the top 10 cheap paintball guns that will fit in your budget while helping you shoot your friends on the paintball field! The Top 10 Cheap Paintball guns will keep you under the $300 budget for sure. With years of experience in working on cheap paintball guns, we have put together a small list of 10 cheap paintball guns that won’t fall apart on you the first time you go out and play.

Here is our list in order from our least favorite to our best favorite paintball gun for the Top 10 Cheap Paintball Guns.

BEST PAINTBALL GUN UNDER $100.00



TOP 10 CHEAP PAINTBALL GUNS

#10 – Spyder Victor – Read More Here

The Spyder Victor is a mechanical, non electric entry level paintball gun. The company Kingman who manufactures the Spyder paintball gun has been around for 10+ years. They now make a very reliable, inexpensive paintball gun that is easy to clean and repair if the need arises. The model shown below has a clamping feed neck which makes it easy to tighten your feed neck enough to hold your loader, also known as your hopper onto the top of your gun. This insures the loader does not fall off while you are running around playing paintball. One downside to this gun is it does not have a for grip to hold onto like the Azodin Kaos shown below.

#9 – ER3 – Read More Here – DISCONTINUED!

The ER3 is a heavy duty, light weight entry level paintball gun that is so easy to clean and work on. One downside is the paintball gun only comes in black. The ER3 has a rubber front grip that is comfortable to hold onto while playing unlike the Spyder Victor. The ER3 also has a tool less bolt removal which allows you to clean the ER3 in seconds while at the playing field if needed.

#8 – Azodin Kaos – Read More Here

The Azodin Kaos paintball gun makes our top 10 list because it is by far the best paintball gun on the market for under $100. This gun is all metal with a clamping feed neck that is adjustable without tools! This paintball gun has a metal for grip that allows you better control of the paintball gun when shooting it. This gun is designed to be extremely simple and fast to clean for anyone of any ages!

#7 –Spyder Fenix – Read More Here

For the price and performance you get out of this paintball gun, the Spyder Fenix is by far the best paintball gun for a newer player getting started! This paintball gun offers different firing modes and a simple, easy to clean design. Be sure to use a Compressed Air Tank with this paintball marker, as with Co2 we have found it can cause issues with the internal o rings wanting to leak.

#6 – Tippmann A5 – Read More Here

The Tippmann A5 was and still is one of the most popular paintball guns every released in the industry. This gun was one of the first to allow full customization so you could add an adjustable car stock, red dot sites, an AK 47 look alike magainze, or pretty much anything else you can think of. With a tool less dis assembly this paintball gun also ranks very high on the durability test. It’s very strong, aluminum body gives the paintball gun strength for crawling in the woods when diving or hitting the ground hard.

#5 –Tippmann 98 – Read More Here

The Tippmann 98 Paintball gun has been around since 1998. If you have ever rented a paintball gun from one of your local paintball fields you have most likely used this paintball gun. With it’s design, the Tippmann 98 is said to be the most durable paintball gun ever made. If a paintball field can use this paintball gun and rent it out 3-5 times a day, your typical player who plays 2-4 times a month would be completely satisfied with this paintball gun. Keeping that in mind, the durability of the Tippmann 98 is no question of local fields can rent it out so many times without any issues.

#3 – Project Salvo – Read More Here

The Project Salvo is a paintball gun made by Tippmann, a very well known paintball company that leads the industry in tactical style paintball gear and paintball guns. This gun provides the very durable design that all Tippmann paintball guns are known for in addition to it’s tactical railing and adjustable/foldable stock!

#2 – US ARMY Alpha Black – Read More Here

The US Army Alpha Black price has recently been decreased and is now even more affordable than before. The best part about the Alpha Black is the ability to upgrade the trigger and feed system to an electric trigger to shoot full auto and other faster firing modes! The Cyclone feed system allows you to shoot as fast as you want without chopping paintballs and without using batteries. The one down side to the Alpha Black is it does not have any tactical railing to mount a red dot or folding front grips to.

#1 – Proto Rail 2014 – Read More Here

Proto Rail 2011 is one of the most affordable, highest performance paintball guns on the market! This thing is so light weight because of the mix of aluminum and composite parts. The PMR comes with the self cleaning eye pipe just like the Dye DM13 that sells for over $1000. It has a sleek smooth look and feel in addition to its comfortable Ultralight grip frame that fits your hands better than any other grip frame on the market.

