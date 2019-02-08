New Empire Syx Manual is live

We have updated the site and have added the new Empire Syx Paintball Gun Manual. Be sure to check it out in addition to our youtube videos of our Empire Syx Review and Empire Syx marker shooting and completely taken apart.
Exalt Carbon Case V3 Paintball Mask Case – IN STOCK!Published on :
Exalt Carbon Case V3 Paintball Mask Case Exalt has released their latest version of the Exalt Carbon Goggle Case! The V3 has some great improvements that were needed. Thank you to Exalt for listening to their customers comments and making adjustments accordingly. The New Features of the V3 Carbon Mask […]
Paintball Hopper of the weekPublished on :
This is the time of year where players are really getting out and playing! The weather is nice, at least here in South Texas so we are getting a lot of questions about new gear…one being which paintball hopper should I buy? Most players are price driven and we have […]
Empire Syx Paintball Gun ReleasePublished on :
The all new Empire Syx paintball gun has finally arrived at the local paintball stores and the players will finally be able to get their hands on them! With the original release date being at the 2018 NXL world cup, the Empire Syx marker has been highly anticipated by the […]
Best Affordable Paintball GlovesPublished on :
Best Affordable Paintball Gloves As most players know when you first get started into playing, when a paintball hits skin it hurts a little bit. One of the most important accessories you can buy when you’re first getting started in paintball is Paintball gloves to protect your hands. Paintball glove […]