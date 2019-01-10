The all new Empire Syx paintball gun has finally arrived at the local paintball stores and the players will finally be able to get their hands on them! With the original release date being at the 2018 NXL world cup, the Empire Syx marker has been highly anticipated by the players. According to the Empire paintball description of the new gun, the Empire Syx is the 6th revision of the Empire Mini and Axe platform. Some of the new features of the Syx are the duel button OLED electronics, the lever on off with the regulator integrated into the grip from, we also have the new tool less battery removal from the front grip frame now. These updates alone show that Empire has listened to what the people have wanted and put together a package deal to incorporate all of the features their original and lower price leveled markers lacked. If you are in the market for a new gun, be sure to swing by Pro Edge Paintball if you are near Houston and take a look at the new Empire Axe Syx marker. We will have them in stock and on display for anyone to touch and hold. Check out the Empire Syx manual and our short Empire Syx overview video on our website too.