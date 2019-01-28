Exalt Carbon Case V3 Paintball Mask Case

Exalt has released their latest version of the Exalt Carbon Goggle Case! The V3 has some great improvements that were needed. Thank you to Exalt for listening to their customers comments and making adjustments accordingly.

The New Features of the V3 Carbon Mask Case are:

-Steel Support Frame inside to prevent your goggle from being smashed during transportation.

-New Addition of a reinforced carrying handle.

-Increased Size of case to carry larger paintball goggles

-Larger Pocket size for accommodate larger phones, keys and wallet storage.