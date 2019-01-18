This is the time of year where players are really getting out and playing! The weather is nice, at least here in South Texas so we are getting a lot of questions about new gear…one being which paintball hopper should I buy? Most players are price driven and we have the perfect paintball hopper for you. The Virtue Spire IR paintball hopper is one of the best hoppers for the price. If you are in the market for a new paintball hopper or upgrading from an old one, be sure to take a look at the Spire IR paintball loader. This thing offers a lot of the perks of a higher then loader without the price tag. If you have any questions while you are shopping, be sure to contact Pro Edge Paintball. Our staff is helpful and experienced in almost all paintball gear so give us a call and let us help you find out which hopper fits your financial and playing level needs.